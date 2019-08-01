3M Co (MMM) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Its Position by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined; Parkwood Has Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $408,114; Market Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 658,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.07M, up from 651,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $176.68. About 609,792 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $279.39. About 1.04M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett holds 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,331 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiera Capital accumulated 1.96% or 2.41 million shares. Hartford Mgmt Communications accumulated 69,962 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Oakworth Cap invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sfe Counsel invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ballentine Prtnrs Lc stated it has 4,644 shares. 101,830 were accumulated by Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 152,400 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Davidson Advsr has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 740,251 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Inc Al accumulated 36,708 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability owns 7,246 shares. Harvey Investment Company holds 3.69% or 103,494 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was sold by Keel Paul A. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, BOX and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact the Firm â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Are Looking at the 3M Turnaround Much Closer for 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 127,000 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $196.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,094 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Schneider David. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Invests Limited Com holds 1.01 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 528,387 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Allstate Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,722 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lincoln holds 0.02% or 2,053 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 916 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Lc has 0.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 33,850 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,879 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 135,515 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 14,973 shares to 90,694 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,785 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$94.94, Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.