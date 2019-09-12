3M Co (MMM) Holder Charter Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding; Hengehold Capital Management Stake in At&T (T) Lifted by $391,215

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 71,584 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, down from 74,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,282 shares to 9,052 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.