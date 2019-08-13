3M Co (MMM) Holder Cadence Bank Na Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined; As Franklin Res (BEN) Market Valuation Declined, Federated Investors Decreased Position

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,789 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.57M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 1.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% or 150 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Altfest L J And reported 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 408 shares. Charter Tru Com accumulated 74,333 shares. Centurylink Inv Management invested in 7,889 shares or 0.67% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 13,821 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hodges Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,322 shares. Essex Investment Co Lc accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd reported 60,418 shares stake. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability reported 2,846 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 525 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 1.39% or 17,182 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,698 shares to 3,401 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 108,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Mngmt Limited Partnership has 9.1% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Diamond Hill Management reported 88,166 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0.01% or 72,593 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 291,973 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Charles Schwab accumulated 2.39M shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has 11,849 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.47% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors has invested 0.59% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 43,071 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 68,746 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.09% or 21,733 shares.