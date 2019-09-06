3M Co (MMM) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Value Declined, Hendley & Co Decreased Its Position by $2.09 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $164.66. About 40,269 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 41,288 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACKNOWLEDGES ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE 2018-09-51 BY FAA TO AIRLINES OPERATING CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares to 272,967 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

