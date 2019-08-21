3M Co (MMM) Holder Bollard Group Lifted Holding by $3.96 Million as Shares Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 5.10 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 216.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 19,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 27,995 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 8,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 1.31 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

