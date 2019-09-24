3M Co (MMM) Holder Allstate Has Cut Stake by $343,924 as Stock Price Declined; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 13,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.58. About 3.18M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 1,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,602 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, down from 41,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 723,527 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.24 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,863 shares to 28,826 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

