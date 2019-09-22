3M Co (MMM) Holder Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered Position; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Shareholder Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $414,000 as Valuation Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 1.63M shares traded or 184.11% up from the average. ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,198 shares to 94,660 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.