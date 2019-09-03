3M Co Common (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 1,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $289.59. About 2.21 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 22,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 65,327 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 87,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.04M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Cp Common (NYSE:EW) by 10,494 shares to 195,245 shares, valued at $37.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 104,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Common (NYSE:V).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.44 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 76,738 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 809,709 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 139,178 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 85,728 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 1.34 million shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 106,619 shares. Nadler Gru holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,577 shares. Alley Limited Liability Com has 26,797 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 2,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Howard Cap Management reported 6,112 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clean Yield Grp invested 1.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,903 shares to 16,643 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 118,990 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Linscomb Williams Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 81,036 shares. Capital Ca reported 10,710 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 50 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 61,100 shares. North Star invested in 0.01% or 223 shares. Cadian Cap LP holds 1.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 88,000 shares. Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 12,622 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 15,868 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 738 shares. The California-based Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northrock Ptnrs Limited reported 1,337 shares stake. Qs Invsts Lc has 18,678 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 68.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

