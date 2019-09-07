3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Declined While Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised by $955,926 Its Holding; Bristol John W & Company Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $18.12 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07M, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 41,922 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 37,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 13,254 shares to 146,013 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 5,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,302 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,316 shares to 420,733 shares, valued at $55.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 75,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,151 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

