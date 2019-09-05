3M Co Com (MMM) Stake Has Increased by Waters Parkerson & Company; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.57. About 1.20M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.15. About 2.01M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.64% or 46,394 shares in its portfolio. Egerton (Uk) Llp stated it has 606,869 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested 3.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.03% or 1,242 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 1,141 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 305,246 shares. Stelliam Inv Mngmt Lp owns 1.59% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,100 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Aimz Invest Lc has 1.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 73,926 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,532 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 12.06 million shares. Sky Invest Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,249 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MMM – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 41,961 shares. Novare Management Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gradient Invests Limited invested in 0.04% or 2,833 shares. Garland Mngmt Inc invested in 25,125 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 1,460 shares. Agf holds 361,590 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 5,292 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.22% or 3,698 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,064 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 465,425 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,406 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 9,702 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 115,150 shares in its portfolio.