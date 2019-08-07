3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder World Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $531,369; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.50M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 2,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 42,707 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, up from 40,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $158.76. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,628 shares to 6,060 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,528 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).