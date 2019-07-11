3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Its Stake by $3.89 Million; Matthew 25 Management Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Has Upped

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $201.31. About 7.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence takes a jab at tech’s biggest headlines including the Facebook Russia hacking scandal; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook: Another Day, Another Media Firestorm — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M on Thursday, February 7. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70M on Wednesday, January 30.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares to 145,040 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.79% or 9,664 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc holds 59,157 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wade G W & stated it has 1.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 1.13% or 109,015 shares. 60,725 were reported by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Da Davidson & Communication has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.32% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi reported 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Qci Asset Management holds 328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc stated it has 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Middleton And Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,297 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 623,299 shares. Contrarius Inv Limited holds 9.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.08M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 202,383 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Lateef Inv Management Ltd Partnership reported 1,931 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate owns 3,001 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.82% or 17,300 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.77M shares or 3.04% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 7.83M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bell Financial Bank owns 1,262 shares. Rothschild & Communication Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 0.42% or 232,881 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion Bank reported 2.07M shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd stated it has 5,032 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).