3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $1.15 Million; Bahl & Gaynor Increased Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake by $993,960

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,540 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 7,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 1.35 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.42. About 1.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested in 9,200 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Blackhill Cap reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nevada-based Navellier & Associate has invested 0.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palisades Hudson Asset LP has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sterling Management reported 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) reported 6,285 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Central Asset Invests And Mgmt (Hk) Ltd holds 5.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 6,480 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 5,015 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.81% or 568,790 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 179 shares. Asset Strategies invested in 28,516 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Axa stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 1,572 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 53,314 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21,463 shares to 986,519 shares, valued at $46.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU) by 17,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,399 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 15,890 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $4.32M. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 11,794 shares to 80 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,001 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.