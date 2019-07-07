3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder Appleton Partners Increased Stake; As Netgear (NTGR) Market Valuation Declined, Gagnon Securities Lowered Stake by $796,191

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 127,970 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,644 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 18,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 3M Company – MMM – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comparing 3M To Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 37,620 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La stated it has 7,445 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 287,427 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 6,638 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management owns 9,280 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 9,959 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0.02% stake. Kistler holds 3,421 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 112,018 shares. 21,754 were reported by Motco. Papp L Roy Associate invested 3.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York-based M&R Mgmt has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Citizens Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 6,483 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel owns 13,700 shares. Adirondack holds 2,919 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU) by 43,632 shares to 38,695 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,863 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. 11,588 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $431,736 were sold by LO PATRICK CS. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider WERDANN MICHAEL A sold $116,374. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Rogers Tamesa sold $73,859. Henry David John also sold $28,612 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 7 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 11,800 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 1,450 shares. Moreover, Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co accumulated 41,522 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 1.25 million shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 79,837 shares.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Netgear (NTGR) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Netgear Stock Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Trumps Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boise Cascade Co (BCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.