3M Co Com (MMM) Share Value Declined While Waters Parkerson & Company Increased by $3.89 Million Its Holding; Valinor Management Decreased Gogo (GOGO) Holding by $4.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey)

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 705,503 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 55,963 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 400 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 229,366 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 47,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 501,257 were reported by D E Shaw Incorporated. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd stated it has 175,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.04% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.28 million shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 2.33M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 175,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 24,526 shares stake.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 424,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $106.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Management Lc holds 0.44% or 6,966 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 76,216 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Com holds 4,080 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.08% or 59,450 shares. Heritage Investors has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Management Assoc New York invested in 2,075 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.49% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,305 shares. 86,108 were accumulated by North Amer. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 550 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,117 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability has 56,860 shares. Excalibur Corp invested in 0.58% or 2,981 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 1.97M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares to 323,268 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,643 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

