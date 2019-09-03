3M Co Com (MMM) Position Held by Waters Parkerson & Company; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Cut Stake by $902,000

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 55,100 shares to 67,600 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N.V by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl Investors holds 0.28% or 1.58 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 491 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Partners Asset Management stated it has 0.77% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc has 12,867 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 118,775 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Arrow Fin reported 660 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 60 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 115,800 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 56,770 shares.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $558.76 million for 14.13 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

