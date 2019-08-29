3M Co Com (MMM) Market Value Declined While American National Bank Lifted Its Holding; Seidman Lawrence B Increased Holding in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) by $3.49 Million

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 104,094 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

American National Bank increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 468.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB) by 5,988 shares to 4,664 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,978 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

