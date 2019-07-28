3M Co Com (MMM) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Stake by $3.89 Million; Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding Has Increased by Vulcan Value Partners Llc

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company's stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.26M market cap company. The stock increased 7.18% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 74,814 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Five Virtus Funds Awarded 2019 Lipper Awards – PRNewswire" on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on February 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Virtus Investment Partners Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm's 10-Year Anniversary – PRNewswire" on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "DNP Select Income Fund to Voluntarily Withdraw Secondary Exchange Listing – PRNewswire" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PR Newswire" with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,053 shares to 405,967 shares, valued at $476.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corporation holds 0% or 2,167 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 416,879 shares. 39,696 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 340 shares. 2,756 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd. Synovus holds 1 shares. 11 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 491,908 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 8,104 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,337 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 1,858 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 96,455 shares or 1% of all its holdings.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,779 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 10,103 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 1,574 shares. Mathes Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,893 shares. Edgemoor Inv reported 78,898 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru Com holds 0.69% or 11,721 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,353 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 109,015 shares. Whittier Tru Co stated it has 163,900 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 52,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.71% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,418 shares. Stearns Finance Ser has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Incorporated Ca holds 4,592 shares. Chemung Canal reported 0.42% stake. Montecito State Bank Trust owns 7,142 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares.