3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position Has Raised by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp; United Fire Group (UFCS) Holding Upped by Mairs & Power Inc

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 21,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 171,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 149,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 41,557 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,685 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,430 shares to 304,820 shares, valued at $63.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,701 shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

