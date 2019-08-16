3M Co (Call) (MMM) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Holding by $6.34 Billion; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 255,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.41M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $168.74. About 322,737 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19B, down from 1,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Lc has 10,210 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Advisory stated it has 4,246 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,377 shares. 23,443 are owned by Community Savings Bank Na. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,144 are owned by Sunbelt Inc. 1,460 are held by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks invested in 0.33% or 89,334 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Retail Bank has 1.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sumitomo Life Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,593 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,177 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability holds 491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,400 are owned by Guardian Cap Advsr Lp. Shelter Mutual Insurance Commerce invested in 1.85% or 30,260 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.50 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9,668 shares to 10,751 shares, valued at $362.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 86,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.38% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.04% or 31,219 shares in its portfolio. 3,002 are held by Dupont Capital Management. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.17% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 13,301 shares. Mathes holds 1.42% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 18,580 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Natixis holds 7,900 shares. King Luther Management holds 1,855 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.27% or 390,261 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 5,388 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Communications Ma has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 140,159 shares. 1,356 are owned by Cambridge Company. Financial Advantage Inc has 300 shares. 452 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.