3G Capital Partners LP Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $17.06 Million; Valuation Rose; Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 02/04/2018 – ESTY MAKES STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $74.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.