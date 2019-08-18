3G Capital Partners LP Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $17.06 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Invest Ltd reported 61,321 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 4.28 million shares. 207,888 are owned by Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company. 4,466 are owned by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 4.60 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.59M shares. Redwood Ltd Company has 233,128 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.73 million shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,301 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division has 613,567 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Llc invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 15,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Invs (NYSE:HQL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 505 shares. Pure holds 760 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Armistice Capital Lc owns 4,000 shares. Capital Invsts holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.92 million shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co invested in 1.83% or 4,742 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Lc owns 13,787 shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfe Inv Counsel owns 2,591 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Horseman Capital Management Ltd accumulated 2,805 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Strategic Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 255 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 56 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Kemnay Advisory Incorporated has invested 7.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.