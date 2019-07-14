3G Capital Partners LP Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $17.06 Million as Market Value Rose; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Raised Position

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.32% or 6,410 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 230,643 shares. Moreover, Finemark Commercial Bank & has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,623 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 0.74% or 23,083 shares. Dorsal Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.32 million shares. 3,018 were accumulated by Wespac Advisors Limited. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 0.39% stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 111,134 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 6.69% or 14.24 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 4.31% or 1.05M shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,165 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,344 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.2% or 4,696 shares. James Invest Inc holds 0.84% or 116,509 shares in its portfolio. Coho Limited reported 3,029 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 5,101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Co holds 0.64% or 17,277 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement owns 4,233 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment holds 0.19% or 257,677 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 495,900 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated accumulated 10,119 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 14,701 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage owns 8,307 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Grisanti Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4.46% or 65,917 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.