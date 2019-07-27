3G Capital Partners LP Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Aviance Capital Management Upped Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Valuation Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3972.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 18,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 19,432 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 476,910 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc reported 2,000 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,638 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 106,406 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,555 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 163,941 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 99,500 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne has 6.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,009 shares. Lincoln holds 72,392 shares. Excalibur accumulated 4.13% or 37,152 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt reported 12.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Utd Bancshares invested in 0.65% or 8,941 shares. 27,080 are owned by Beech Hill Advsrs Inc. Gruss And Company Inc reported 70,500 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

