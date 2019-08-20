3G Capital Partners LP Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Upped; Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position by $16.51 Million as Market Value Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 201,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.73 million, up from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 2.42 million shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microchip Technology Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.19% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sunbelt holds 0.21% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 5,096 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 36,789 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust stated it has 29,719 shares. 34,347 are held by Old National Bancorp In. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,781 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,380 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 150,727 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.44% stake. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 5,447 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 2,930 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.