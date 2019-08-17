3G Capital Partners LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $17.06 Million; As Sanofi (SNY) Shares Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $855,096

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 7,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 957,437 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Ablynx Offer Acceptance Period to Run April 4 to May 4; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma readies 2 bln euros binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit – Mint; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S EUROPEAN OTC ASSETS COULD SELL FOR AS MUCH AS EU200M; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA APPOINTS CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 9,027 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3.6% or 43.07 million shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 511,347 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Financial Lc accumulated 1,277 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2.25M shares. Telemark Asset Ltd Co has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 46,864 shares. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 8.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.14 million shares. Weik holds 97,794 shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. Amer Research Mngmt accumulated 30,423 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Of Virginia Va invested in 195,526 shares. Interactive Financial Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,408 shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

