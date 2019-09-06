3G Capital Partners LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $17.06 Million; At&T Com (T) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Its Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 42,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 595,097 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66M, up from 552,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 23,220 shares to 538,311 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,585 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Fincl Ser accumulated 8,930 shares or 0.05% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 6,925 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 14,558 were reported by Ami Asset. Wasatch accumulated 0.07% or 195,465 shares. 9.82 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% or 259,753 shares. 97,265 are owned by Colony Group. Accredited Investors holds 18,679 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Iowa Financial Bank invested 1.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Savings Bank invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 408,435 shares. Freestone Holdg Lc holds 0.02% or 9,106 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com holds 0% or 4 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 1.9% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 281,822 are held by Amica Mutual.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Ltd Co has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpinvest Bv reported 7,573 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation owns 3,000 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc reported 18,218 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.45% or 557,207 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 43,900 shares. Dean Investment Associate holds 43,644 shares. S Muoio & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 10,643 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il owns 496,200 shares or 7.94% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.26 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blair William And Company Il has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bankshares And Co has 157,221 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability owns 160,379 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Twin Mngmt stated it has 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).