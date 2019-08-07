3G Capital Partners LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised by $17.06 Million as Stock Rose; Vision Capital Management Position in Electronic Arts Com (EA) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 3.60 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 6,942 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.1% or 11,486 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 250,001 shares. Delta Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,465 shares. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 7.37% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 327,389 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2.20M are owned by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Dynamic Capital owns 6,200 shares. New England Research & Mngmt Inc reported 10,225 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horizon Limited Liability Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,083 shares. Aviva Public owns 112,195 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 6,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.