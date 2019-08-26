3G Capital Partners LP Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Ashfield Capital Partners Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 1,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 26,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $202.92. About 526,382 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 6.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.19 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

