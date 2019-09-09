3G Capital Partners LP Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Roundview Capital Lifted Its Stake by $353,923 as Market Valuation Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.