3G Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Boosted Stake by $1.52 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 564,128 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 3.43 million shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi reported 43,871 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Skytop Lc stated it has 40,000 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Saratoga Investment Mgmt invested in 4.64% or 576,337 shares. Arvest State Bank Division has 8,721 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 2.97 million shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,021 shares. 1.18M were reported by Westwood Grp. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 2.80M shares. 823,228 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt. Ca has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5.07 million shares. Forbes J M And Comm Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Group Llc accumulated 277,851 shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82M shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $195.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 579,021 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co reported 7,336 shares. Private Ocean Ltd invested in 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Limited invested 4.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.32% stake. Northeast Investment Management holds 0.03% or 6,753 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 10.20M shares. Fincl Advisory reported 4,197 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Acg Wealth invested in 8,064 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co, Korea-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management reported 1,289 shares. 20,942 were reported by Pinnacle Limited.