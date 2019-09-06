3G Capital Partners LP Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Whittier Trust Co Has Lifted Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Com (MPWR) by $354,645

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 2.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (MPWR) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 50,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 48,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $155.08. About 25,018 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 32,285 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 36,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,291 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.