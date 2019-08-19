3G Capital Partners LP Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.79 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 79,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 176,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 328,160 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 15.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 1.72% or 125,968 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Mgmt reported 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 0.4% or 12,676 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 24.60 million shares. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63 million shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Loeb Prtn owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma holds 133,484 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 10.22 million shares. New York-based Lagoda Inv Mngmt LP has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Atlantic Union State Bank Corp has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 1.69 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Punch Associates Invest Management Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 103,978 shares. Cornerstone has invested 4.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Destination Wealth Management holds 13,597 shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND) by 73,927 shares to 125,841 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 110,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,695 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.33% or 301,222 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Apis Capital Limited Liability Company invested 2.34% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Macquarie Grp Incorporated accumulated 47,094 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 73,992 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 2,701 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). G2 Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 88,813 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 182,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).