3G Capital Partners LP Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Position by $13.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Paychex (PAYX) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 170,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.85M, up from 937,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Paychex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 416,934 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $557.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy (NYSE:PBF) by 79,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,671 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX).

