3G Capital Partners LP Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Diversified Trust Co Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $502,708

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 674,313 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 24,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 2.88 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Capital Mngmt Ca holds 3.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 542,250 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 22,315 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,560 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 35,550 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Btim Corp has 0.82% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 553,070 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has invested 2.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 465,153 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Regent Mgmt Lc reported 5,000 shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,176 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc accumulated 1,715 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 48,981 were reported by Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 2.94% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.83M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability accumulated 2,444 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,094 shares to 15,558 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 16,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,395 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,124 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 0.14% or 9,270 shares. Savant Cap Llc has 0.07% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,289 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Everett Harris Ca has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,120 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 148,253 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 9.94M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 11,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,563 shares stake. Fort Lp owns 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,063 shares. 14,401 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc. First Midwest Financial Bank Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Coastline Tru reported 6,498 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 3,000 shares. 73,993 were accumulated by Brandywine Management Limited Liability.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.