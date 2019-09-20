3G Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $358,272; Quantum Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Heico New (HEI.A)

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 350,788 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 56,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, down from 58,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 15.93 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – LAWMAKERS SAY FACEBOOK BRIEFED COMMITTEE STAFF YESTERDAY BUT ‘MANY QUESTIONS WERE LEFT UNANSWERED’; 08/05/2018 – ZIELKE: COMMERZBANK HAS RESUMED MARKETING ON FACEBOOK; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 26/04/2018 – Jim Cramer says big tech companies, like Facebook, are behind Thursday’s market rally; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 23/03/2018 – The data research firm is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management holds 4% or 61,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Communications has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corp reported 1.21M shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,008 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 458,313 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 7.72 million were accumulated by American Century Cos. 15,755 were reported by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Provident holds 1,758 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.67% or 49,973 shares in its portfolio. Deccan Value Invsts Lp reported 1.08M shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis Lp stated it has 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,174 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 47,343 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 785,975 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

