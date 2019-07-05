3G Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Market Valuation Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Davis R M Boosted Its Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $122.9. About 169,182 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 7,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, up from 200,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 3.97 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 116,605 shares. Advisory Network reported 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1.05% or 338,564 shares. Alethea Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 166,363 were reported by Private Asset. Buckingham Mngmt holds 83,574 shares. Tdam Usa owns 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,633 shares. Paragon reported 5,587 shares. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 1.69% or 111,531 shares. Sterling Inv holds 0.35% or 4,515 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,906 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 5,534 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc stated it has 75,190 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,733 shares to 316,648 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Thinks This 1 Move Will Drastically Improve Its Business – Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern tracks higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.