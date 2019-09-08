3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $14.75 Million; Stock Value Rose; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $418,380

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 81,819 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 87,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 759,873 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $173.17 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $508.78 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,139 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $101.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

