3G Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose While Edgewood Management Has Cut Its Position

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 9.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 56,166 shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $1.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 662,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

