3G Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (Call) (BR) Stock Value Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Holding by $72.67 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (Call) (BR) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 705,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 707,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 745,915 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 349,967 shares. 97,624 are owned by Fifth Third Bankshares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fiera Cap reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,755 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 1,059 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 10,874 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc holds 19,050 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Chicago Equity Partners reported 8,790 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,505 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc reported 7,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Zebra Management Ltd Com accumulated 3,540 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 76,405 shares to 185,903 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 14,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invests Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 129,564 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Llc holds 737,526 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 245,705 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 6.59% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. 7,573 are owned by Alpinvest Partners Bv. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,063 shares. Overbrook owns 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,235 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 716,250 shares. 44,916 were reported by Farmers Retail Bank. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 10,795 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp owns 1.08M shares. Bowen Hanes & Com invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montrusco Bolton Investments stated it has 387,394 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. General American Invsts stated it has 4.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

