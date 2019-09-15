3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Price Rose; Service Now (NOW) Shares Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Raised Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 396,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 686,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.99 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 1.96 million shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

