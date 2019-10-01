3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding as Shares Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $38.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 174,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 277,713 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.83M, down from 452,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 565,345 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.62 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 25,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.