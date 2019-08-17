3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $2.41 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Lifted by $554,600 as Share Price Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 164,546 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.10 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). G2 Investment Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,273 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 561 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 49,975 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 185 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 343,010 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.39% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 9,835 shares. 231,875 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Baillie Gifford & Comm stated it has 1.38M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adirondack Tru Company owns 60 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.39% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 61,998 shares. Axiom Invsts Llc De reported 271,945 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 7,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants owns 871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 7,120 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 2.89 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 16,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 293,679 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Mgmt Llc has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 77,647 were reported by Indexiq Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 26,801 shares. Dana Invest invested in 323,605 shares.