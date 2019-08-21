3G Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $17.06 Million; Stock Price Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,588 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69M, down from 87,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212.27. About 16.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 10.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Cap Management has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.46% or 230,000 shares. Country Tru State Bank holds 3.81% or 727,091 shares in its portfolio. 22,950 are owned by Odey Asset Mgmt. Glenview National Bank Dept invested 5.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Partners Lp accumulated 51,356 shares. 11.11 million are held by Jackson Square Ltd Com. Kepos Lp holds 0.21% or 23,500 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,045 shares. Middleton And Ma owns 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,459 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 1.55M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Assocs Incorporated stated it has 59,361 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 52,449 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 2.41% or 2.90 million shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17,940 shares to 22,940 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Llc reported 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,150 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser invested in 15,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Black Diamond Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leavell Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 87,486 shares. 109,039 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 82,138 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Inv House Limited owns 263,788 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,746 shares. Amer invested in 2.12% or 39,078 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement invested in 5.35% or 44,400 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,987 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,775 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il reported 22,477 shares.