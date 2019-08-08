3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Share Price Declined; Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $369,993 as Stock Rose

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 43,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 1.62M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86 million, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 22.67 million shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,930 shares to 135,087 shares, valued at $51.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.