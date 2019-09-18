3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $26.96 Million; Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Raised Stake

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 396,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 686,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.99M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 2.49 million shares traded or 37.34% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by 107.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 101,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 196,139 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 94,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technolog Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.865. About 618,227 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.6% of Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 195,928 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 25,703 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co owns 559,073 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 239,462 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 244,631 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.12% or 85,744 shares. Verition Fund Management reported 9,900 shares. 11.48 million are owned by Kensico Cap Mgmt. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 31,311 shares. Art Advsr owns 3,598 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zacks Mngmt reported 19,153 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 74,571 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nippon Life Invsts Americas stated it has 31,350 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1,292 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 10,338 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 17,939 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 672 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 110,582 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc owns 11,414 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 279,891 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,281 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company stated it has 241,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.16M shares stake. D E Shaw And Company owns 542,517 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 500 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).