3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $1.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Ejf Capital Boosted Its Stake by $719,472 as Share Value Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 170.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 27,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,864 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 46,616 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 182,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 24,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,728 shares, and cut its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 7,082 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 20,447 shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Price Michael F owns 100,800 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 491,053 shares. Federated Pa holds 135,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 7,649 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 61,754 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 12,604 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 67,054 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.19M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com has 11,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 28,697 shares. Philadelphia holds 279,733 shares.