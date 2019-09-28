3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $21.17 Million; Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Market Value Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 331.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 53,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, up from 16,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 174,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 277,713 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.83M, down from 452,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 452,707 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York (NYSE:BK) by 41,900 shares to 144,860 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 7,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.