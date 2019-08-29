3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.09 Million as Share Price Rose; Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Valuation Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 185,222 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 926,828 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 460,861 shares to 198,704 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Announce Completion of Merger – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

