3G Capital Partners LP Cut Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $14.75 Million; Share Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Stake by $3.80 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.23. About 258,136 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 31,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.89 million, down from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 1.77 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 271,315 shares to 353,206 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 30,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 15,196 shares. Chilton Invest Lc has 79,934 shares. 2,225 were reported by Holt Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Partners Lp. Covington Inv Advisors invested in 8,648 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.38% stake. The New York-based Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 541,052 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Mitchell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.35M shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability owns 29,600 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Gradient Ltd stated it has 2,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 9.91 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 3,792 shares. Sand Hill Limited Liability owns 2,621 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.68 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.